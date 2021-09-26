CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Editorial: Greenland discoveries should turn up the heat on Charleston climate action

By THE EDITORIAL PAGE
The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

As those of us in Charleston and other coastal cities gradually brace for rising seas, heavier rains and other challenges posed by climate change, it's important to bear in mind that we can control only so much. That's not to say we shouldn't work urgently to adapt as best we can; just the opposite. We have to work even harder on the strategies we have because there are still so many things we don't know — many of which could make our situation even more dire.

