Man Brought Mother’s Dead Body Wrapped in Tarp to Hospital, Gave Contradictory Stories on How He Found Her: Police
A man was arrested for how he allegedly handled his mother’s dead body. The details from police in Nashville, Tennessee are winding and murky. They claim Thomas Henshall, 37, gave them contradictory stories on how he found Danielle Bowen, 60. In one version of events, he said he found her in the woods, and in the other version of events, he said he was right there when she shot herself.lawandcrime.com
Comments / 0