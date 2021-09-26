CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Man Brought Mother’s Dead Body Wrapped in Tarp to Hospital, Gave Contradictory Stories on How He Found Her: Police

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man was arrested for how he allegedly handled his mother’s dead body. The details from police in Nashville, Tennessee are winding and murky. They claim Thomas Henshall, 37, gave them contradictory stories on how he found Danielle Bowen, 60. In one version of events, he said he found her in the woods, and in the other version of events, he said he was right there when she shot herself.

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

A 5-Year-Old Girl Died After Suffering a Fractured Skull and Brain Bleed. Now Her Adoptive Mother Is Charged with Reckless Homicide.

A Wisconsin couple was charged this week after police say they were responsible for the death of their 5-year-old adopted daughter, who died in August after she was hospitalized with a fractured skull and brain bleed. The child’s adoptive mother, 36-year-old Sumitra Stolp, is facing charges of first-degree reckless homicide,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

Texas Man Suspected of Killing, Dismembering, and Burning 3 People Told Police He Was ‘Being Called to Commit Sacrifices’: Affidavit

A Texas man suspected of murdering three people whose dismembered bodies were discovered in a dumpster fire last week confessed to the killings by telling investigators he had an in-depth knowledge of the Bible and “believed that he was being called to commit sacrifices,” police said. The man also confessed to committing at least two other “sacrifices” prior to the triple murder.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police#Va Medical Center
Law & Crime

Upstate New York Woman Admits Fatally Stabbing Estranged Husband’s Girlfriend with Large Kitchen Knife in ‘Senseless, Brutal, and Violent Act’

An upstate New York woman on Friday pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a woman who was in a relationship with her estranged husband, the Greene County District Attorney’s Office announced. Amber C. Akins, 40, a resident of Saugerties, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Crystal L....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Despite Texting His Mom That He Was ‘Really’ Going to Stab Ex-Girlfriend ‘in the Neck 57 Times,’ Suspect Claims He Never Intended Murder

A murder defendant testified that he never meant to kill his ex-girlfriend, but texts showed that he previously made violent, visceral threats toward the victim. Jurors found him guilty as charged of first-degree murder. “I’m really going to kill her,” Gilbert Newton III, 19, texted his mother about victim Morgan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Body of Missing 18-Year-Old Brynn Bills Discovered Buried Under Rural Michigan Home; Property Owner Now ‘Person of Interest’

A corpse found buried under a home in northeastern Michigan on Tuesday is believed to belong to missing 18-year-old Brynn Bills. According to the Michigan State Police, the human remains were identified as the missing woman based on tattoos found on the body that was recovered on the Alpena Township property. The woman’s relatives were notified of the discovery Tuesday evening. The agency gave a press conference on Wednesday to announce the findings.
MICHIGAN STATE
Law & Crime

‘Controlling’ Boyfriend Murdered a 62-Year-Old Grandmother Who Had an Escape Plan to Leave Him: Deputies

A fractured relationship ended in bloodshed, Florida deputies say. Friends and family of Elizabeth Crisanti, 62, said her boyfriend Nelson Rivera, 61, was controlling and toxic, even snooping on the victim’s cell phone texts, according to officials. Things got so bad that Crisanti made an escape plan to leave Rivera, but she never could. Rivera stabbed her to death last week, authorities say. Deputies say they found both in Rivera and Crisanti in her home, where the 61-year-old was unresponsive because of a possible overdose. Now he faces a count of first-degree murder in Volusia County, Florida.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Law & Crime

Deputies Release Suicide 911 Call for Co-Worker Who Allegedly Snuck into Miya Marcano’s Apartment

Deputies have released the 911 call and incident report for a burglary suspect who died in an apparent suicide. Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, was found at an apartment complex in Seminole County, Florida, on Monday, authorities have said. That happened the same day deputies in neighboring Orange County announced he had expressed romantic interest toward his co-worker Miya Marcano, 19, and then snuck into her apartment shortly before she went missing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘I Was Mad, I Was Extremely Mad’: Pa. Deputy, a Father Who Helped Saved an Infant from a Drug Overdose, Recalls Harrowing Incident

A sheriff’s deputy in Pennsylvania is being hailed as a hero for helping to save the life of a 7-month-old baby who was suffering from an apparent drug overdose in Harrisburg. Dauphin County Deputy Sheriff Tyler Bream recounted his actions in the heat of the moment — and his anger in the aftermath — in an interview earlier this week with WHTM’s Mark Hall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy