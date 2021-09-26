Man Brought Mother’s Dead Body Wrapped in Tarp to Hospital, Gave Contradictory Stories on How He Found Her: Police

A fractured relationship ended in bloodshed, Florida deputies say. Friends and family of Elizabeth Crisanti, 62, said her boyfriend Nelson Rivera, 61, was controlling and toxic, even snooping on the victim’s cell phone texts, according to officials. Things got so bad that Crisanti made an escape plan to leave Rivera, but she never could. Rivera stabbed her to death last week, authorities say. Deputies say they found both in Rivera and Crisanti in her home, where the 61-year-old was unresponsive because of a possible overdose. Now he faces a count of first-degree murder in Volusia County, Florida.

