Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are certainly living the good life, and out on the road recently, the couple were presented each with a brand new Mercedes Benz. Jason took to his Instagran to share the news of his new partnership with Mercedes, which definitely has some perks. Aldean wrote along with a video of the couple and their new cars, “Excited to be a part of the @mercedesbenzusa family. Absolutely love driving my new big green tractor! #MBAmbassador.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO