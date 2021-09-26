CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

College of Charleston kicks off 1967 Legacy Program, pays tribute to early Black integrators

By Adam Parker aparker@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trailblazers were there, in person and in spirit, to cheer on a group of young students following in a path carved by courage and determination. The College of Charleston on Aug. 24 honored eight African American alumni who integrated the school in the late 1960s. The tribute was part of an event to welcome the first cohort of 1967 Legacy Scholars, a group of 11 first-year students from across South Carolina.

