Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club awards scholarships. The Fort Knox Chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club paid recognition to three 2021 high school graduates. Rylie Martin and Ivoree Sullenbarger of Central Hardin High School and Logan Carbin of Meade County High School each were awarded $500 in college scholarships. As each student’s application were sent forward to compete at the next level, against students across seven states, both Martin and Sullenbarger also were awarded an additional $1,000 each from the Great Lakes Frontier of the BSMC, while Carbin received an additional $500.

BUFFALO, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO