Kailua-Kona man, 29, dies after motorcycle crash on Hawaii island
Hawaii island police said a 29-year-old man died Satruday after the motorcycle he was operating crashed in Napo‘opo‘o. The Hawaii County Police Department said the man — identified as Kalamaokalani Keith Kelekolio-Crivello, 29, of Kailua-Kona — was riding a white 2005 Honda CBR600 motorcycle southbound on Pu‘u Honua Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when he left the roadway and lost control, striking several large rocks in the process.www.staradvertiser.com
