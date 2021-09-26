CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii County, HI

Kailua-Kona man, 29, dies after motorcycle crash on Hawaii island

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaii island police said a 29-year-old man died Satruday after the motorcycle he was operating crashed in Napo‘opo‘o. The Hawaii County Police Department said the man — identified as Kalamaokalani Keith Kelekolio-Crivello, 29, of Kailua-Kona — was riding a white 2005 Honda CBR600 motorcycle southbound on Pu‘u Honua Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when he left the roadway and lost control, striking several large rocks in the process.

www.staradvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
Local
Hawaii Accidents
Kailua-kona, HI
Crime & Safety
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
County
Hawaii County, HI
Hawaii County, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#Motorcycle Crash#Big Island#Accident#Satruday#Kelekolio Crivello#Kona Community Hospital#Hpd

Comments / 0

Community Policy