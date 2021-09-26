Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Crumb Apple Pie

For me, cooler temperatures fuel a desire to turn on the oven and make something beautiful to kick off the fall season. These adorable pie cookies are the perfect thing. In this recipe, I’ve added warming spices (nutmeg and ginger for coziness, plus cayenne for kick), as well as spelt flour and angostura bitters for extra oomph. If you don’t have or can’t find spelt, you can swap in whole-wheat or rye flour. I always sauté apples before turning them into pie, to cook off some of their water content and achieve a richer result. Since butter is a natural choice for baking projects, why not take it a step further? Cooking the apple slices in brown butter yields a wonderfully nutty, earthy effect. You might be tempted to skip this step, but don’t: In the time it takes to peel, core, and slice your apples, you can brown the butter. For best results, use apples small enough that the slices don’t exceed the 3-inch pastry circles, and keep the dough well chilled as you work. If the dough ever gets too warm, just transfer it to the refrigerator to firm up. Unlike a traditional pie, these cookies are ideal for easy dropping off for friends and neighbors—but once they are baked and you sample that first flaky, spiced morsel, you may be tempted to keep them all for yourself.

