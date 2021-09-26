CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Crumb Apple Pie

By Joanne Bauer
explorejeffersonpa.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTry this quick and delicious recipe for your next gathering: Peanut Butter Crumb Apple Pie!. ~In a small bowl, combine the pie filling and lemon juice; spoon into pastry shell. ~In a large bowl, combine the flour, brown sugar, lemon peel, cinnamon, and nutmeg; cut in peanut butter and butter...

