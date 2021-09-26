CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat was called Amy Winehouse during her teens

Cover picture for the articleDoja Cat was called Amy Winehouse during her high-school years. The 25-year-old rap star has revealed she was likened to the 'Back to Black' hitmaker - who died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011, aged 27 - during her teenage years because of her make-up style. She explained: "I used...

