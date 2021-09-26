CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA May Ask Lakers’ LeBron James to Appear in Pro-Vaccine PSA

By Yahoo! Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off the heels of speculation that the Lakers may benefit with the state mandated vaccinations, Rolling Stone's Matt Sullivan came out with an explosive story about the current vaccine predicament across the league. The article goes in-depth about how it was a 'non-starter' for proposed vaccine mandates around the league, and how about 50 to 60 players out of about 450 players are not currently vaccinated.

