Welcome to Five From Friday our weekly feature that highlights some of the best quotes, notes, stats and performances of the games Friday night. “That was, honestly, the best onside kick he’s ever had. I’ve never seen him do better than that. Everybody did their job, came through and smacked the kid that had the ball, and we were able to recover. I knew at that point that we had an opportunity to go down and score again.” St. Joseph Central coach Regi Trotter said of senior kicker and defensive lineman Gary Elder after his onside kick helped key a come from behind 63-56 overtime win over cross-town rival St. Joseph Lafayette.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO