Billboard 200: Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ Debuts Strong But DENIED #1 By Drake

thatgrapejuice.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X created quite the storm of buzz around his debut studio album ‘Montero.’. Preceded by its chart-topping title-track, the LP also benefitted from follow-up bops ‘Industry Baby’ (which launched at #2) and recent effort ‘That’s What I Want.’. All laid a solid foundation for the ‘Old Town Road’...

