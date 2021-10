West Virginia football is back at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday with its eyes on a bounce-back win as it hosts Texas Tech. The Mountaineers will take the field after a heartbreaking, last-second loss to the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners, and they will have a lot of off-field energy on their side. This weekend’s contest coincides with homecoming at WVU, and during the game, the football program will retire the number of legendary Mountaineer linebacker Darryl Talley.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO