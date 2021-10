I was there in 2009 when Oklahoma State officially opened the newly-renovated Lewis Field, renamed now to Boone Pickens Stadium after the booster that paid for the revamp. The Georgia Bulldogs were in town led by a guy you may have heard of, a quarterback named Matt Stafford. OSU had a ferocious trio on offense with Zac Robinson at quarterback, Dez Bryant at wideout, and Kendall Hunter at running back. Bryant and Hunter were first team All-Americans in 2008 (Hunter would be again in 2010) and based on the returning firepower the Cowboys started the season ranked inside the top 10. The home team won that day 24-10 and I’m not sure I’ve seen Stillwater, Oklahoma as electric as it was that day except for the night of the Bedlam win in 2011.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO