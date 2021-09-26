CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Winston has 2 TDs, Saints pick Jones 3 times in 28-13 win

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1RWJ_0c8lN3Gy00
APTOPIX Saints Patriots Football New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is taken down by New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — (AP) — Only one brand of football comes to mind when Jameis Winston thinks about the best New Orleans Saints teams of the past.

"Saints football has always been efficiency and physicality up front," he said. “That’s all I know. They win up front and they play tough. That’s what we did here."

Winston threw two touchdown passes, Malcolm Jenkins returned an interception for a score, and the Saints beat the Patriots 28-13 on Sunday. New England is 0-2 at home for the first time since 2000, Bill Belichick's first season as coach.

A week after a career-low passer rating Winston showed better command of the offense, completing 13 of 21 passes for 128 yards. Taysom Hill ran for a touchdown and Alvin Kamara rushed 24 times for 89 yards and had a receiving TD. He got support from a defense that made Patriots rookie quarterback's life miserable.

Mac Jones entered the day hoping to stretch the field after two games in which the passing attack was mostly underneath. Instead, he found himself under pressure for most of the day and threw three interceptions, two leading to Saints touchdowns. New Orleans sacked Jones three times and hit him 11 times. He finished 30 of 51 for 270 yards and a touchdown.

“I think it just goes back to execution,” Jones said. “I can do a better job just sticking to my reads and being patient and letting things develop. I didn’t do a good job of that today.”

Saints safety P.J. Williams returned Jones’ first pick of the day 46 yards to set up a 7-yard TD pass by Winston in the second quarter.

Jenkins was the beneficiary of the second INT, snaring a pass bobbled by tight end Jonnu Smith. He returned it 34 yards and put the Saints in front 21-3.

The Patriots cut it to 21-13 following Jones’ 22-yard TD pass to Kendrick Bourne with 9:22 left in the fourth period. The Saints responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ate up 6:45 and ended with at 4-yard run by Hill.

Saints coach Sean Payton harped all week on the Patriots' impressive 108-7 record at home (including playoffs) since 2000 when they win the turnover battle. He said having a plus-3 differential Sunday was huge.

“We’re mindful of it every week, but it had to be something that was put in our heads every day,” he said. “I thought we took care of the football. I thought that was important.”

New Orleans overcame an early injury to take a 14-3 lead into halftime.

The Saints’ offensive line was already down one starter with center Erik McCoy (calf) ruled out. They lost another early in the first quarter after left tackle Terron Armstead exited with a left elbow injury.

But after going three-and-out on their opening drive, the Saints got efficient, sweeping down the field mixing runs and passes, and a long third-down conversion to get inside the red zone. Winston then put a bow on the 11-play, 69-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kamara.

The Saints turned defense into offense for their second score.

The Patriots had third down near midfield when linebacker Kaden Ellis pressured Jones, forcing a pass that was tipped and intercepted by Williams. He returned it 46 yards to the Patriots 9.

Three plays later Winston connected with Marquez Callaway for a 7-yard touchdown.

“There’s no magic sauce here," Belichick said. "Just have to go back to work and do better.”

INJURIES

Saints: Armstead left in the first quarter with a left elbow injury and was replaced by James Hurst.

Patriots: RB James White was carted off the field early in the second quarter with a hip injury after landing awkwardly as he was tackled by Damario Davis.

HONORING EDELMAN

The Patriots held a halftime tribute to receiver Julian Edelman, who announced his retirement in April after 11 seasons.

The Super Bowl 53 MVP kicked off the ceremony with his trademark run out of the tunnel and sprint from end zone to end zone. Standing in front of representations for each of the three Patriots championships he was a part of, he said Foxborough would always hold a special place for his family.

“We lived you guys, we breathed you guys and we will die with you guys,” he said.

UP NEXT

Saints: host the Giants on Sunday.

Patriots: host former quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Jameis Winston Has Hilarious Explanation For Wild TD In Saints-Patriots

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Jameis Winston continues to be pure comedy. The New Orleans Saints quarterback on Sunday managed to complete one of the stranger plays of the NFL’s Week 3 slate on the road against the New England Patriots. With the ball in...
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Has Plenty Of Praise For Jameis Winston And Sean Payton’s Saints Offense

BOSTON (CBS) — No one talks up an opponent like Bill Belichick, whether the Patriots head coach is talking about an all-time great or someone who is… not all that good. We’re all patiently waiting for next week when Belichick will have no option but to discuss an upcoming matchup with Tom Brady. At that point, he’ll actually have to talk about the GOAT, which should be real interesting after the quarterback led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title after leaving New England. But first, Belichick and the Patriots have to worry about the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. And...
NFL
The Spun

Jameis Winston Added To Saints Wednesday Injury Report

Just a few days ago, the New Orleans Saints cruised to an impressive win over the New England Patriots in Foxboro. The Saints defense stepped up in a big way, giving rookie quarterback Mac Jones the first three interceptions of his career. With the impressive defensive showing, the Saints earned a 28-13 win.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
NBC Sports

Belichick thinks highly of Saints QB Jameis Winston

Coming off a dominant Week 2 vs. Zach Wilson and the New York Jets, the New England Patriots defense will have another chance to shine vs. turnover-prone Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints. Winston is coming off a loss to the Carolina Panthers in which he threw for only...
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Panthers lean on defense against Winston, Saints

The Panthers’ defense is setting the tone again in Carolina. The Panthers lead the Saints 17-0 at halftime behind two Sam Darnold TD passes, but the big story has once again been their defense. The Panthers have now outscored their opponents 33-0 in the first half this season and are holding Jameis Winston in check.
NFL
Sentinel & Enterprise

Saints march into New England, outmuscle Patriots 28-13

FOXBORO — The last time the Patriots played at home, they vowed to fix the mistakes that cost them a 1-point decision in their season opener against Miami. The penalties. The turnovers. The fundamental slip-ups in all three phases. All of the football that felt un-Patriot. Two weeks and one...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Buccaneers#American Football#Patriots#Td
WPRI

Jones throws three interceptions as Patriots fall to Saints 28-13

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — On the day the Patriots honored WR great Julian Edelman at Gillette Stadium, the team could have used his help on the field. Mac Jones threw three interceptions in the game, one a pick-six and another that led to a touchdown. After both teams traded three-and-outs...
NFL
247Sports

Mac Jones: Patriots QB throws pick six to Saints DB Malcolm Jenkins

Mac Jones was pretty efficient through the first two weeks of the season for the New England Patriots. However, he ran into a buzzsaw New Orleans Saints defense through the first half and more on Sunday. Early in the third quarter, Jones was picked off by Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins....
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints Edge Patriots 28-13 with a Defensive Masterclass

The ecstasy of victory lasted all but one week for the Saints after a 38-3 demolition of the Green Bay Packers. The following week, the Saints were humbled in a 26-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers. At 1-1, New Orleans was eager to try and take the bad taste from Charlotte out of its mouth as it traveled to Foxboro to play the 1-1 New England Patriots.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Union Leader

Saints march past Patriots, 28-13

FOXBORO, Mass. — The last time the Patriots played at home, they vowed to fix the mistakes that cost them a one-point decision in their season opener against Miami. The penalties. The turnovers. The fundamental slip-ups in all three phases. All of the football that felt un-Patriot. Two weeks and...
NFL
NBC Sports

WATCH: Mac Jones picked off for first time in NFL

Through two weeks, Mac Jones did an excellent job taking care of the ball for the New England Patriots, emerging from both games without committing a turnover. It took Jones 85 pass attempts to begin his career, but he was finally picked off in the second quarter Sunday by New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams.
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 3 Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 28, New England Patriots 13

The New Orleans Saints bounced back against the New England Patriots, winning on the road 28-13 thanks in part to a stellar defensive performance. New Orleans’ defense picked off Mac Jones twice, returning one for a touchdown and the other inside the Patriots' 10-yard line. Those two plays were the big difference in the game.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

PHOTOS: Patriots lose to Saints, 28-13

The Patriots looked outmatched and outcoached during most of Sunday’s 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Although they were able to get within a score late in the game, it felt out of grasp for the majority of the 60 minutes. Yet there were flashes from the Patriots, including...
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Instant analysis from Patriots’ 28-13 loss to Saints

The New England Patriots fell to the New Orleans Saints by a score of 28-13 Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Here’s a glance through what went into it as New England turns the calendar from September to October with a 1-2 record. Jones picked off three times. Through two NFL...
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints ride defense to 28-13 victory over New England Patriots | Week 3

A dominating defense allowed the New Orleans Saints to grab a 28-13 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The win, in the team's third consecutive game away from New Orleans, improved the Saints to 2-1 while New England dropped to 1-2. The Saints will get to play their first game in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 3 against the New York Giants (0-3).
NFL
chatsports.com

Studs and Duds from Saints' 28-13 win vs. Patriots

Who impressed the most in the New Orleans Saints’ Week 3 win over the New England Patriots? And who didn’t rise to the occasion? As with every game, some players stood out for good and bad reasons. Here’s a quick look at this week’s studs and duds:. The defensive captain...
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
55K+
Followers
69K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy