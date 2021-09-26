CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston has 2 TDs, Saints pick Jones 3 times in 28-13 win

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
New Orleans Saints v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 26: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots sits on the bench after the loss to the New Orleans Saints after the game at Gillette Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Jameis Winston threw two touchdown passes, Malcolm Jenkins returned an interception for a score and the New Orleans Saints beat the New England Patriots 28-13.

A week after a career-low passer rating Winston showed better command of the offense, completing 13 of 21 passes for 128 yards.

Taysom Hill ran for a touchdown and Alvin Kamara rushed 24 times for 89 yards.

Patriots rookie Mac Jones threw three interceptions, two leading to Saints touchdowns.

New Orleans’ defense sacked Jones three times and hit him 11. The rookie finished 30 of 51 for 270 yards and a touchdown.

neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints ride defense to 28-13 victory over New England Patriots | Week 3

A dominating defense allowed the New Orleans Saints to grab a 28-13 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The win, in the team's third consecutive game away from New Orleans, improved the Saints to 2-1 while New England dropped to 1-2. The Saints will get to play their first game in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 3 against the New York Giants (0-3).
NFL
Sun-Journal

Saints shut down Patriots, 28-13

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Only one brand of football comes to mind when Jameis Winston thinks about the best New Orleans Saints teams of the past. “Saints football has always been efficiency and physicality up front,” he said. “That’s all I know. They win up front and they play tough. That’s what we did here.”
NFL
