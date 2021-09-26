CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keir Starmer seals narrow victory to implement Labour leadership reforms

By Lucy Fisher,
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Keir Starmer’s changes to the party rules were narrowly voted through by activists on Sunday following a bitter row that threatened to overshadow the Labour party conference. The Labour leader made a major gamble to overhaul key parts of the rulebook in order to curb the influence of the...

