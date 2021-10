When most people think of Amy Winehouse, the things that first come to mind are often negative. Alcohol, drugs, fraught relationships; essentially a mental collage of tabloid images in which she exists more as a spectacle than an artist, or even a person. In the long shadow of tragedy, the Amy who defined all convention; who became the first British woman to win five Grammys; who was generous, quick-witted, unbelievably talented, sometimes difficult and deeply loved, is often an afterthought.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO