Mitchell takes fourth at ESD golf championship
Mitchell shot a team score of 323, which was 18 strokes of Watertown's winning score of 305. Harrisburg (310) and Pierre (320) finished second and third, respectively. Mitchell's top individual finisher, Ashton Reimnitz, tied for third place with Harrisburg's Will Parsons and Huron's Landon Roberts, after shooting a 5-over-par 77. Noah Larson (80), Jackson Childs (83) and Lincoln Bates (83) were the other scores that factored in to Mitchell's team total. Macon Larson (85) and Asher Dannenbring (88) rounded out Mitchell's results at the event.www.mitchellrepublic.com
