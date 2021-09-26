Every government department would have a 'rural minister' under Labour plans to woo countryside

The chaotic scenes unfolding across the country in recent days have been truly shocking. We are seeing nurses, care workers and teachers all struggling to get the fuel they need to travel to work, while families and businesses are facing untold disruption to their lives. The government’s failure to get to grips with this crisis is having devastating consequences. Vulnerable people are going without the care they need, while children could face missing out on yet more education at a time when they should be catching up from the pandemic.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO