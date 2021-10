The JV volleyball team traveled to Covenant Christian Saturday for an invitational. The team was 1-2-1 on the day. Pool played started out with a strong win against Muskegon Catholic 25-9 and 25-18. Second pool play game the ladies struggled to get anything going and lost to Central Montcalm 18-25 and 12-25. The last pool play match was a split with Holland with the Eagles losing the first set 17-25 but rebounding in the second set to win a tight one 27-25. This put the Eagles in third place in the pool and playing third place Big Rapids from the other pool for the final match of the day. After losing the first set 17-25 the ladies came back and won the second 25-18 pushing a third set where the momentum would not stay on their side and they lost 7-15. The team will be back in action Wednesday night at the nest against the White Cloud Indians at 5:30pm.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO