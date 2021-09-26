Several injured after early Saturday hit-and-run in Fargo
FARGO — Three people are injured following a hit-and-run crash that took place early Saturday morning, Sept. 25, in Fargo. According to a report from the Fargo Police Department, an officer attempted to stop the driver of a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 1100 block of Second Avenue North. During the stop, the driver fled at a high rate of speed, "disregarding the safety of vehicles and pedestrians in the area," a release from the department stated.www.inforum.com
