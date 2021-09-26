CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kareem Hunt Carries, Catches Browns to Victory Over Bears

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 5 days ago

The Cleveland Browns dominated the Chicago Bears on the defensive side of the ball, but their offense was keyed by the dual threat contributions of Kareem Hunt.

Odell Beckham's long awaited return from his surgically repaired ACL did not disappoint, but Hunt was able to run over and through the Bears defense, amassing 134 yards on just 11 touches; five funs and six receptions to put the Browns up 20-6, giving them full control of the game.

The Bears were able to contain Nick Chubb for the first three quarters of the game. They were dominant up front and were able to corral him before he could find cut back lanes. Meanwhile, Hunt hit the hole quicker and with more violence in addition to his own unique brand of chaos, which was able to crease runs through holes the Bears couldn't close fast enough.

They also had success utilizing him both on screens as well as just throwing him the ball, which set up multiple scores throughout the game, including both touchdowns.

With the threat of Odell Beckham deep and some of the other players in their offense including tight ends as well as Chubb, it can difficult to account for a player like Hunt, particularly in the passing game. With so many threats to contain, Hunt can find himself in favorable matchups, often against linebackers.

The Browns used some quick throws to the underneath area of the field, including on arrow and angle routes. He was able to move the chains on multiple receptions, extending drives, including the final drive before the end of the first half. After a frustrating first half including multiple failed fourth downs, the final drive produced a touchdown, giving the Browns a 10-3 lead as well as a major lift to the team in general.

In the second half, the Browns further leaned into Hunt, allowing him to continue to give the Bears problems. He capped off the Browns second touchdown drive with a 35-yard run for a touchdown. After initially being slowed up, he was able to fight hi way to the right sideline, get away from the last Bears tackler and run it in for the score.

The Browns gave Hunt some fourth quarter carries to salt away the clock while kicking a pair of field goals. Hunt finished with 81 yards on 10 carries as well as six receptions for 74 yards, giving him 155 in all. He finished as the second leading rusher behind Chubb and the second leading receiver behind Beckham, but he had the most total yards and was the most impactful player for the Browns offense as they cruise to a 26-6 victory with back to back wins at home.

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Catches Browns#Acl
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
audacy.com

Joniak: Keys to Bears-Browns

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Chicago Bears (1-1) take on the Browns (1-1) in Cleveland at noon Sunday. WBBM Newsradio's pregame coverage will begin at 9 a.m. "Poised" and "calm" are two words many teammates and coaches have used to describe rookie QB Justin Fields. He will need to be exactly that in Cleveland’s “Dog Pound” in his first NFL start.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKYC

JIMMY'S TAKE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns' defense 'dominating' in win over Chicago Bears

CLEVELAND — Down on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium, you can still feel the heat from that Browns defense, specifically their pass rush. They were the key to the Browns beating the Chicago Bears and going to 2-1 Sunday. This was not easy. The Bears' defense is tough to move against, and the Browns' offense especially found that out in the first half.
NFL
BearDigest

Bears at Browns In-Game Blog

Eddie Jackson collision on the sidelines and a member of the chain gang was injured. Taking the guy away on a stretcher. Browns went over 400 yards on fourth-and-1 run by Chubbs. Bears have 51. McLaughlin with a 52-yard field goal. Browns 23, Bears 6. Bilal Nichols pass rush forces...
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Chiefs coach Reid taken to hospital after loss

Kansas City coach Andy Reid was taken from Arrowhead Stadium to the hospital after their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported, and the Chiefs would only say that he was feeling “ill.”. Reid coached the duration of the game and addressed the team in the locker...
NFL
cleveland19.com

Myles Garrett has stunning performance as Browns triumph over Bears

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns improved to 2-1 overall with a win over the Chicago Bears Sunday. The final score was 26-6. Myles Garrett has set a Browns’ record with 4.5 sacks in a game. Kareem Hunt scored to put the Browns up 20-6 in the 4th quarter.
NFL
Cleveland.com

How concerned should we be about the Browns’ defense after their 31-21 victory over the Texans? Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns won their home opener 31-21 on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Houston Texans. The victory didn’t come without concerns. Defensively, the Browns let Tyrod Taylor complete 10 of 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half. He left the game with a hamstring injury and the Browns settled in after that.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

3 Big Takeaways: Kareem Hunt's 'angry' running gives Browns a jolt

It was a day to remember for the defense, and we're giving them plenty of due in our coverage on ClevelandBrowns.com, but we're kicking off this edition of 3 Big Takeaways with a spotlight on Sunday's biggest offensive star. 1. Kareem Hunt's Angry Running Gives Browns The Jolt They Needed.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears: 3 Keys to an upset over the Browns

As the Chicago Bears get ready to take on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday, they open the game as a 7.5-point underdog. We have now seen a total of eight quarters from the Chicago Bears and can get an understanding of what will cause this team to lose games, and what we need to see in order to get a win.
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Bears-Browns Final Score: Cleveland’s defense dominates in 26-6 victory

Cleveland dominated the Bears despite a close first half, out-gaining Chicago in yards 418 to 47 en route to a 26-6 victory. The Browns are now 2-1 on the year. The Browns got the ball to begin the game, but things weren’t as crisp as they’ve been. One bright spot is that WR Odell Beckham Jr. made his first catch of the season, and despite some hiccups, Cleveland got close to long field goal range.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Has A New Nickname For Baker Mayfield

Fans love giving nicknames to their favorite athletes. Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, “Iron” Mike Ditka, and countless others continue to be a part of the NFL culture. Following Sunday’s win for the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett has a new nickname for his quarterback. Per Jake Trotter, Garrett’s nickname for...
NFL
FOX Sports

Browns turned to Hunt to jump-start offense against Bears

CLEVELAND (AP) — After two first-quarter possessions ended in failure with the Browns allowing Chicago to sack quarterback Baker Mayfield on consecutive fourth-down tries, coach Kevin Stefanski needed a spark. Kareem Hunt started a fire. Hunt accounted for 155 yards and had perhaps his best game since coming back to...
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
237
Followers
455
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy