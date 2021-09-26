Kareem Hunt Carries, Catches Browns to Victory Over Bears

The Cleveland Browns dominated the Chicago Bears on the defensive side of the ball, but their offense was keyed by the dual threat contributions of Kareem Hunt.

Odell Beckham's long awaited return from his surgically repaired ACL did not disappoint, but Hunt was able to run over and through the Bears defense, amassing 134 yards on just 11 touches; five funs and six receptions to put the Browns up 20-6, giving them full control of the game.

The Bears were able to contain Nick Chubb for the first three quarters of the game. They were dominant up front and were able to corral him before he could find cut back lanes. Meanwhile, Hunt hit the hole quicker and with more violence in addition to his own unique brand of chaos, which was able to crease runs through holes the Bears couldn't close fast enough.

They also had success utilizing him both on screens as well as just throwing him the ball, which set up multiple scores throughout the game, including both touchdowns.

With the threat of Odell Beckham deep and some of the other players in their offense including tight ends as well as Chubb, it can difficult to account for a player like Hunt, particularly in the passing game. With so many threats to contain, Hunt can find himself in favorable matchups, often against linebackers.

The Browns used some quick throws to the underneath area of the field, including on arrow and angle routes. He was able to move the chains on multiple receptions, extending drives, including the final drive before the end of the first half. After a frustrating first half including multiple failed fourth downs, the final drive produced a touchdown, giving the Browns a 10-3 lead as well as a major lift to the team in general.

In the second half, the Browns further leaned into Hunt, allowing him to continue to give the Bears problems. He capped off the Browns second touchdown drive with a 35-yard run for a touchdown. After initially being slowed up, he was able to fight hi way to the right sideline, get away from the last Bears tackler and run it in for the score.

The Browns gave Hunt some fourth quarter carries to salt away the clock while kicking a pair of field goals. Hunt finished with 81 yards on 10 carries as well as six receptions for 74 yards, giving him 155 in all. He finished as the second leading rusher behind Chubb and the second leading receiver behind Beckham, but he had the most total yards and was the most impactful player for the Browns offense as they cruise to a 26-6 victory with back to back wins at home.