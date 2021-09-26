CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears-Browns Final Score: Cleveland’s defense dominates in 26-6 victory

By Chris Pokorny
Dawgs By Nature
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland dominated the Bears despite a close first half, out-gaining Chicago in yards 418 to 47 en route to a 26-6 victory. The Browns are now 2-1 on the year. The Browns got the ball to begin the game, but things weren’t as crisp as they’ve been. One bright spot is that WR Odell Beckham Jr. made his first catch of the season, and despite some hiccups, Cleveland got close to long field goal range.

