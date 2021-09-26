CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSean Jackson hoping for more opportunities to help Rams: 'I just want to win'

By Cameron DaSilva
 5 days ago
DeSean Jackson was brought in by the Rams to be an explosive downfield threat, filling a role that was missing last season after the team traded Brandin Cooks. However, he caught just two passes in the season opener and then played only three snaps in Week 2, so his role has been extremely limited.

The Rams are deep at wide receiver with Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson as the starters, which is a big reason Jackson’s snaps have been so minimal. There should still be a spot for him to contribute as a deep weapon, especially with Matthew Stafford and his willingness to take deep shots.

It’s only Week 3, but Jackson hopes his number is called soon.

“Still a little early,” Jackson told Sam Farmer of the LA Times, “so just patiently waiting. Hopefully, this week is the week that I’ll be unleashed.”

Jackson admitted he “was a little frustrated” by the lack of opportunities he’s gotten, but his goal is to help the team win, and he can’t do that from the sideline.

“I just want to just do what they brought me here to do which is help the team win,” he added. “The first two games, we didn’t really need it. But there’s going to be games where things are going to be needed. I still feel like I can play at a high level, and I know I can bring some special things to this team.”

Sean McVay admitted last week that he needs to do a better job getting Jackson involved, recognizing his talent and ability to make plays for the Rams.

Jackson seems to think he’ll get more chances Sunday against the Bucs, hoping to help the Rams in their biggest game of the season.

“This week you’ll see a little more action from me,” he said. “The biggest thing is, as long as we’re winning, we’re happy and everybody is contributing and doing what they can, that’s all that really matters.

“I just want to win and contribute the best way I can.”

