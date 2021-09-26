CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Pac-12 Football Notebook: Utah Tragedy Overshadows Oregon State’s Win

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 5 days ago

We pause before starting this week’s Pac-12 notebook to report a sad item:

Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Salt Lake City. Police said Lowe, 21, died on the scene in a shooting at a house party. (More information here.)

Lowe had appeared in each of the Utes' first four games this season, including Utah's win over Washington State Saturday afternoon.

This is the second tragedy in less than a year for the Utah football program. Ty Jordan, a running back who was the Pac-12 freshman of the year last season, was killed by an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound last December and was a friend of Lowe’s.

Lowe and Jordan were high school teammates in Mesquite, Texas, and after Jordan died, Lowe switched his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 22 to honor his friend.

We trudge ahead with the mundane task of reviewing this weekend’s Pac-12 football action.

Had it been another week, the fact that Arizona outgained third-ranked Oregon and had 31 first downs to the Ducks’ 17 yet suffered its 16th straight loss in a 22-points defeat might have been the lead item in these notes.

In a different week, Washington’s dramatic win over Cal, in which the Huskies ended the game by forcing a Cal fumble at the 1-yard line of overtime, might have been the highlight of the Pac-12 notebook.

In other weeks, Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s brave performance, in which a right shoulder injury that left him grimacing on the sidelines and knocked him out of the game for one play but did not prevent him throwing the go-ahead touchdown pass while leading UCLA to a 35-24 victory over Stanford, might have been the focus of this article.

But this was the week of a historic event, one that could not be ignored: Oregon State beat USC at the Los Angeles Coliseum. And the Beavers did not just win, they dominated the Trojans physically in a result that upset our notion of what the terms “Oregon State football” and “USC football” mean.

Let us itemize the significance of Oregon State’s 45-27 victory over the Trojans Saturday night.

---It was Oregon State’s first road victory over USC since 1960, when gas cost 31 cents a gallon and a movie ticket cost 69 cents.

---Oregon State and USC were not even in the same conference in 1960. The Beavers were an independent then, and USC played in a five-team conference known as the Athletic Association of Western Universities.

---That 1960 game, in which the Beavers shocked No. 6 ranked USC in the season opener, came 19 years before the birth of Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith, who grew up in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendora and attended USC home games. Oregon State had never defeated the Trojans in Los Angeles in his lifetime, until the Beavers ended that 24-game losing streak Saturday.

---The 45 points were the most scored by Oregon State in its 79 games against USC, home or away, surpassing the previous mark of 38 points scored by the Beavers in the very first game against the Trojans in 1914.

---Oregon State ran the ball down USC’s throat, running the ball 51 times for 324 rushing yards, an average of 6.3 yards per carry. The Trojans, who supposedly have a lot more athletic talent than the Beavers and have made a habit of overpowering Oregon State, managed just 76 yards on 22 rushes, an average of 3.45 yards per carry.

---Oregon State committed 154 yards of penalties, but the Beavers were so dominant it didn’t matter.

---The Beavers scored touchdowns on five straight possessions in the middle of the game, on drives of 92 yards, 92 yards, 75 yards, 59 yards and 64 yards.

---The game was so one-sided USC fans didn’t even bother to boo, instead just leaving in the third quarter.

---Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who did not begin the season as the Beavers starting quarterback, leads the Pac-12 in passer rating and is fourth nationally in that category after his 15-for-19, 213-yard, four-touchdown, two-interception performance against USC. He totally outplayed USC’s Kedon Slovis, who threw three interceptions.

---Beavers running back B.J. Baylor, a fifth-year senior who had amassed just 381 rushing yards in 28 games played prior to this season, ran for 158 yards against USC and leads the Pac-12 in rushing at 105.5 yards per game.

---Oregon State leads the Pac-12 in total offense and in rushing yardage after putting up more than 40 points for the third straight game.

.

The Pac-12 top five teams:

1. Oregon (4-0) – The Ducks are the only unbeaten Pac-12 team and are ranked No. 3 in the country.

2. UCLA (3-1) – The Bruins’ win over Stanford was more impressive than the score suggests.

3. Oregon State (3-1) – The Beavers play Washington next week, so we’ll see whether the Beavers are for real.

4. Arizona State (3-1) – Saturday’s road game against UCLA will tell us how good the Sun Devils are.

5. Stanford (2-2) – Cardinal made some big plays to threaten UCLA.

.

Pac-12 Player of the Year Standings

1. B.J. Baylor, Oregon State running back – He may not occupy this spot for long, but he leads the Pac-12 in rushing at 105.5 yards per game for a team coming off a big win.

2. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA quarterback – His brave performance in the win over Stanford was more about heart than stats.

3. CJ Verdell, Oregon running back/Anthony Brown, Oregon quarterback – Neither has jaw-dropping numbers but somebody from Oregon has to be in the top three. So take your pick.

4. Chance Nolan, Oregon State quarterback – He is 3-0 as a starter and is fourth nationally in passer rating. Maybe he should be higher.

5. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA running back – He gets the nod over Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee and USC receiver Drake London because the Bruins have been better than the Cardinal and Trojans.

.

Cover photo by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Oregon College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Football
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
Local
Oregon Football
USA Today

Pac-12 football game predictions for Week 4

Let’s pick the Pac again. Pac-12 football moves into Week 4 and a conference-only slate of games. We’re not going to have the buffet of nonconference action we saw the first three weeks of the season. Now we’re getting into league play, which enables us to see how Pac-12 teams stack up against each other in direct combat.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Charbonnet
buffzone.com

Pac-12 announces football players of the week

OFFENSE & FRESHMAN: Jaxson Dart, Fr., QB, USC (Kaysville, UT) 3rd player to win both Offense & Freshman in award in same week since the Freshman award began in 2019. Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels won it in November 2019 and USC QB Kedon Slovis won it in September 2019 in his first career start.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Football#Ucla Football#American Football#Pac 12 Football Notebook#Utah Tragedy#Utes#Ducks#Stanford#Beavers#Usc
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names his surprising second-best team in SEC West

Paul Finebaum has noticed Auburn’s hot start, with wins over Alabama State by a 62-0 score, and Akron, 60-10. He was asked during his regular weekly visit on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on WJOX in Birmingham, Alabama about which team is the second-best team in the SEC West so far this season.
ALABAMA STATE
uclabruins.com

Football Starts Pac-12 Play Saturday at Stanford

Television (Pac-12 Network): Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth. Radio (UCLA Sports Network from Learfield): AM 570/1150. Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook reporter);. Sirius Ch. 211 / XM Ch. 211 / SXM App 211. Learfield National Radio: Kate Scott and Mike Golic. UCLA begins Pac-12 play on Saturday, Sept....
COLLEGE SPORTS
KIDO Talk Radio

Bryan Harsin’s Auburn Heartburn

Former Boise State Football Coach Bryan Harsin is slowly becoming acquainted with how demanding, unforgiving, and passionate the fans of the South Eastern Conference are when it comes to wins and losses. The Auburn coach is the subject of massive criticism over his team squeaking out a win against Georgia...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Trojan

USC faces undefeated Oregon State in Pac-12 opener

Women’s soccer begins Pac-12 conference play Friday with a home game against Oregon State. The Beavers are undefeated so far, posting an 8-0 record to start the season. The Trojans come into the game with a streak of their own, earning five consecutive victories, four of which came in away matches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
225
Followers
639
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy