CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets vs Broncos Game Thread

By MacGregor Wells
ganggreennation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s week three of the NFL season and the New York Jets are on the road in Denver, Colorado to face the Denver Broncos. The Jets look to get their first win of the Robert Saleh era after opening the 2021 season with two consecutive losses. The Jets haven’t won a game in September since opening day of the 2018 season. It would be nice to get that dubious mark over with today in Denver. Whether or not the Jets are able to come out of today’s game with a win, all eyes will be on rookie quarterback Zach Wilson after a terrible four interception performance against the New England Patriots last week. This Broncos defense is tough, especially at home, but Wilson will look to rebound and show he can compete at a high level against a good NFL defense this week.

www.ganggreennation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mile High Report

Broncos vs. Jets second quarter recap

The Denver Broncos opened up the second quarter facing a third and four. Teddy Bridgewater looked towards Noah Fant, but the ball was overthrown to bring out the field goal unit. Brandon McManus would boot the 45-yarder through to put the Broncos up by 10 over the New York Jets.
NFL
The Game Haus

Preview of New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

The New York Jets and Denver Broncos meet in Denver, Colorado this week, and there is plenty on the table. the Jets are coming off of an ugly loss against the New England Patriots, while the Broncos are fresh off a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game in which the Broncos defense sent the Jaguars to purgatory. Which team will prevail here in Week 3? Here is a preview of the New York Jets vs. the Denver Broncos.
NFL
New York Post

Jets vs. Broncos: Preview, predictions, what to watch for

An inside look at Sunday’s Jets-Broncos Week 3 matchup in Denver:. Jets QB Zach Wilson vs. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. Wilson comes off a game against one of the best defensive minds in football — Bill Belichick — and faces another in Fangio. Fangio and the Broncos made Trevor...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New York State
ganggreennation.com

The Company Zach Wilson Keeps

Zach Wilson’s NFL career is off to a rough start. The rookie has seven interceptions in his first three games as a pro. Just to get a sense of how to put this in context, I went to the Stathead database and searched for first year quarterbacks who started from day one and had seven picks in their first three games.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Breaking Down Denver’s Sacks on Zach Wilson

Things certainly did not go well for the Jets offensively this past Sunday in Denver. There were issues across the board, especially in pass protection. The Broncos registered five sacks in the game. Let’s take a look at where things went wrong on each of them. The first came in...
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Rex Ryan Announces He’s ‘Done’ With 1 Notable Quarterback

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan has never been afraid to say what’s on his mind. During this Tuesday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, he revealed which NFL quarterback he’s officially done with. It turns out Ryan is done sticking up for New York Giants quarterback Daniel...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Broncos Game Thread#The New England Patriots#The Denver Broncos#Afc West
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
Yardbarker

Randy Moss has message for Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Randy Moss has some advice for Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moss is one of the analysts who appear on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program. The crew was discussing the Cowboys-Chargers game from Week 2, which led to Moss’ advice. The Hall of Fame wide receiver said he felt...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy