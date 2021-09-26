Jets vs Broncos Game Thread

It’s week three of the NFL season and the New York Jets are on the road in Denver, Colorado to face the Denver Broncos. The Jets look to get their first win of the Robert Saleh era after opening the 2021 season with two consecutive losses. The Jets haven’t won a game in September since opening day of the 2018 season. It would be nice to get that dubious mark over with today in Denver. Whether or not the Jets are able to come out of today’s game with a win, all eyes will be on rookie quarterback Zach Wilson after a terrible four interception performance against the New England Patriots last week. This Broncos defense is tough, especially at home, but Wilson will look to rebound and show he can compete at a high level against a good NFL defense this week.