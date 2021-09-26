CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Myles Garrett sets Browns franchise record with 4.5 sacks against Bears

By Andrew Hattersley
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a huge day down for the Browns defense and former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. The former Aggie star lived in the Bears’ backfield on Sunday and set a Browns team record with 4.5 sacks to go along with four tackles for a loss. With Justin Fields under center, it was a struggle all day for the Bears as they mustered just 47 yards of total offense on 42 plays and Garrett had a lot to do with that as the Browns cruised to a 26-6 victory.

