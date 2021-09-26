WATCH: Myles Garrett sets Browns franchise record with 4.5 sacks against Bears

The Cleveland Browns are off to a 1-1 start and look the part of playoff contenders, but they have struggled to get to the quarterback in the early going this season. That is something of a surprise since Myles Garrett is one of the best pass-rushers in the league, but the Kansas City Chiefs and especially the Houston Texans sent double teams and chipping tight ends his way to slow him down.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO