WATCH: Myles Garrett sets Browns franchise record with 4.5 sacks against Bears
It was a huge day down for the Browns defense and former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. The former Aggie star lived in the Bears’ backfield on Sunday and set a Browns team record with 4.5 sacks to go along with four tackles for a loss. With Justin Fields under center, it was a struggle all day for the Bears as they mustered just 47 yards of total offense on 42 plays and Garrett had a lot to do with that as the Browns cruised to a 26-6 victory.247sports.com
