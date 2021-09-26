CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XIX chat

By Eric Stephen
True Blue LA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSS Seager (L) RF Ramos (S) CF Lux (L) LF Peralta (L) Teams: Dodgers (99-56) at D-backs (50-105)

www.truebluela.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Urías
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players who could be left off playoff roster

It’s nothing personal for the Los Angeles Dodgers, at this point. It’s strictly title-defense business. And, considering this team could be stuck in a one-game Wild Card scenario, the margin for error is thin as an eyelash. No excuses. No mistakes. No more Mr. Nice Guy in divvying up roster spots.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 Cody Bellinger trades that make sense if LAD bails

At this juncture, Cody Bellinger is not somebody who should be playing every day for the Los Angeles Dodgers. An absurd thought probably half-mumbled by the most pessimistic fan midway through 2020 has now become our reality. Earnestly depressing. Interrupted by injury — and delayed by his recovery from a...
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Diamondbacks Game Xix#Rf Betts 2b Marte#C Barnes Ss Perdomo#Chase Field
chatsports.com

Dodgers Vs. Rockies Game Preview: Gavin Lux Starts In Center Field

The Los Angeles Dodgers had their three-game winning streak snapped and face the Colorado Rockies for an afternoon rubber match at Coors Field. L.A. needs a win to avoid falling further behind the San Francisco Giants, who now the National League West by two games. Max Scherzer is on the...
MLB
True Blue LA

Fanhedonia

Late 19th century: from French anhédonie, from Greek an- ‘without’ + hēdonē ‘pleasure’. This word kept popping into my head this long baseball season. Not as much about my own reaction to the season as to how a lot of Dodgers fans I see reacting to it online or even in person. After the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020, I personally vowed to be less stressed by whatever happened in the next one, it will be "gravy," I told myself. Easier said than done of course, and I've failed this stress test many times in 2021, but I knew how bad this year would be in the greater world around us, and that sports were there for us to merely be distracted by as long as it remained fun to do so. Otherwise, our fragile psyches will take too much of a hit beyond what they're already managing.
BASEBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
True Blue LA

AJ Pollock’s rapid return from hamstring injury was a Dodgers group effort

AJ Pollock is back earlier than expected from his right hamstring injury, thanks to a bevy of people and a rehab process that might have been deemed unconventional even just a few years ago. He’s already impacted both games he started this week, helping the Dodgers to a pair of much-needed wins in their tight divisional race.
MLB
True Blue LA

Cody Bellinger ‘hopeful’ to return this week

It’s been a forgettable 2021 season for Cody Bellinger, but the Dodgers could still use his bat and his speed in the lineup. After dealing with numerous injuries this season, the latest IL stint for Bellinger has him dealing with a rib injury. Luckily, there’s optimism that he can return before the end of the season next Sunday.
MLB
True Blue LA

Dodgers vs Cardinals possibility a reminder of bad memories

Nobody wants to think of the bad memories that started off this run the Dodgers are currently on since 2013. But there is no doubt now that whoever doesn’t win the NL West between the Giants and Dodgers will host the Cardinals, the hottest team in baseball, in a one-game playoff.
MLB
True Blue LA

Dodgers-Padres doesn’t have the luster that was expected

This Dodgers-Padres series in the final week of the regular season has long been anticipated, but now that it’s here, only one of the teams has a future beyond Sunday. San Diego was eliminated from playoff consideration over the weekend, a stunning collapse for a team that was built to contend. Their once-safe lead for the second wild card spot is no more, the byproduct of dropping 29 of their last 40 games.
MLB
atlantanews.net

Dodgers make final push for ninth straight NL West title vs. Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in unprecedented territory as they make a final push for a ninth consecutive National League West title, opening their final homestand of the season Tuesday against the San Diego Padres. While winning their previous eight straight division titles, the Dodgers never trailed in the standings...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy