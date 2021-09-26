CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Update: Marquise Blair injured knee during warm-ups

By Stan Taylor
Field Gulls
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe defensive backfield of the Seattle Seahawks will be a little bit thinner than expected when their Week 3 matchup kicks off at 1:25 in Minnesota. Per Bob Condotta, Marquise Blair suffered a knee injury during pregame warm-ups and will be out for the day. While a knee injury was...

