The final injury report is in for the Dallas Cowboys as they prepare to head west and take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately we already know that some players are out. DeMarcus Lawrence had surgery on his foot and has already been moved to IR. He joins Michael Gallup on that list who is recovering from a calf strain that happened in the Week 1 game. La’el Collins is also out with his suspension. Randy Gregory is not officially out yet, but all signs point to him missing the game because of COVID.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO