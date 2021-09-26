CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cook is OUT of Seahawks game

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings' chances of registering their first win of the season were dealt a massive blow as it was confirmed star running back Dalvin Cook will miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Cook sustained an ankle sprain in last week's loss to the Cardinals and hasn't practiced all week, though head coach Mike Zimmer had suggested that no practice didn't necessarily mean Cook wouldn't suit up.

But it was confirmed Sunday morning that Cook isn't healthy enough to start.

That means that Alexander Mattison will step into the spotlight as the Vikings' lead rusher, with backup provided by Ameer Abdullah, who was signed to the Vikings roster from the practice squad on Saturday.

Mattison averaged 4.5 yards per carry in the 2020 season, scoring two touchdowns.

Bring Me The News

