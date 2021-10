Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield picked apart the Texans all day. Baker Mayfield made the Texans and the NFL pay attention today, on the same day his former teammate Tyrod Taylor brought the Houston Texans into Cleveland. Taylor, in his own right, had a great game facing off with one of his former teams, the Browns. Through the first half, it looked like it was going to be a slugfest, with both Mayfield and Taylor trading big shots and big scores, but Mayfield was the last man standing when the dust settled.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO