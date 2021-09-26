Washington State WR Brandon Gray shot; in serious but stable condition
The Pac-12 family has endured two deeply painful events this weekend which have nothing to do with football and are far bigger than football. Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe was shot and killed in a shooting in Salt Lake City. A second Pac-12 player was shot after Washington State and Utah played. After returning to Pullman following the WSU-Utah game, Washington State wide receiver Brandon Gray was shot.trojanswire.usatoday.com
Comments / 0