CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Receives Alarming Wake Up Call One Week Before Madison

By Christopher Breiler
WolverineDigest
 5 days ago

The No. 19 Michigan Wolverines looked dominant throughout the first three weeks of the 2021 college football season, punishing opponents with a relentless rushing attack that ranked No. 1 in the nation heading into week four.

Like Michigan, Rutgers also entered Saturday's matchup in Ann Arbor sitting at 3-0 on the season. Even so, most people anticipated the Wolverines would open conference play at home with an emphatic win over the Scarlet Knights in the Big House. As it turns out, most people were wrong.

The relentless attack of Corum and Haskins that had carried the Wolverines to a 3-0 start was essentially nonexistent. The nations No. 1 rushing attack that averaged 350.3 yards per game over the first three weeks was held to just 112 yards on Saturday, with Corum being held to just 68 yards after averaging over 135 on the year.

With the rushing game struggling to move the ball consistently, the deficiencies in Michigan's passing attack quickly became apparent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnKiY_0c8lKIFZ00

After trailing by a score of 20-3 at the half, the Scarlet Knights clamped down on the Michigan rushing attack in the second half in an effort to force the Wolverines to move the ball through the air. Rather than turn to McNamara, Harbaugh insisted on pounding the ball with Corum and Haskins. As a result, the Michigan offense began to sputter and eventually came to a screeching halt by the fourth quarter.

In the midst of a one-score game and with the rushing attack clearly struggling, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara went just 1-for-5 for 7 yards and zero touchdowns in the second half. As if that isn't hard enough to comprehend, here are McNamara's stats from the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against Rutgers: 0-for-3 for zero yards.

Think about that. You're No. 19 Michigan, you're at The Big House and you're playing Rutgers to open conference play. With your rushing attack clearly struggling and the score getting tight, your quarterback attempts to throw the ball just three times in the fourth quarter and completes none of them.

Look, I get it. I'm not a college football coach. Hell, I doubt I could even coach little league football. In fact, I've literally never coached a single thing in my entire life. I have, however, watched a decent amount of football - at least enough to feel like I know some of the basics. One of the basics I've learned is that, if the rushing game isn't working like it wasn't on Saturday, it seems like a good idea to turn to your passing game.

For whatever reason, Michigan didn't turn to McNamara and the passing game against Rutgers, which leads to some legitimate questions that will undoubtedly be asked throughout the week.

As Michigan ran wild over helpless defensive units throughout the first three weeks of the 2021 season, some began to express concern over the lack of a passing attack from the Wolverines. The overarching concern seemed to be that, although Michigan was dominating opponents on the ground by rushing the ball nearly 50 times each game, that likely wouldn't translate into a winning formula in Big Ten play. Put simply, Michigan needed more from McNamara and its passing attack.

If Saturday's game against Rutgers is any indication of what lies ahead for the Michigan Wolverines in Madison and beyond, it looks like those concerns were valid.

In closing, I'll leave you with some noteworthy stats from Michigan's 2nd half performance against Rutgers on Saturday:

  • Rutgers held Michigan to 0 points in the second half, the first time all season Michigan had been held scoreless in a half.
  • Rutgers outgained Michigan by nearly 200 total yards (231/42).
  • Rutgers averaged 5.8 yards per carry, while Michigan averaged 2.2 yards per carry.
  • Rutgers had 152 yards rushing in the second half, while Michigan had just 35.
  • Rutgers went 9-for-15 for 79 yards and a touchdown through the air in the second half. Michigan went 1-for-5 for 7 yards and no touchdowns in the second half.
  • The Wolverines averaged just 2 yards per play, while Rutgers averaged 5.6 yards per play.
  • Rutgers had 14 first downs in the second half, Michigan had just two.
  • The Michigan defense allowed Rutgers to convert on 50% of its third down attempts (4-8), while Michigan failed to convert on a single third down attempt in the second half (0-5).

Comments / 1

Guest
3d ago

Poor play calling by the OC Gattis. He needs to leave ! Not one screen Not one pass to the tight end. Only one run outside the tackle. Everything inside the tackles. Terrible!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WolverineDigest

Recruiting Rundown: Sept. 30, 2021

With Michigan playing away from the friendly confines of The Big House for the first time this weekend, there's obviously no visitors to be concerned with but U-M did land a couple targets over the past week and there may be more on the way. Dillon Tatum commits to Michigan...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WolverineDigest

Burning Questions About Michigan's Offense, Cade McNamara, Time For JJ McCarthy?

There's such a strange vibe around the Michigan football program right now. The Wolverines are 4-0, No. 14 in the country and running the ball as well as any team in the nation. But are they actually any good? Can they throw the ball if they need to? Is Cade McNamara a Big Ten title level quarterback? Is the defense effective or has it just been preying on inferior opponents? Those are all legitimate questions and several could be answered this weekend in Madison.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Michigan Players Revving Up For Wisconsin

As Michigan prepares to take on Wisconsin this weekend, there’s been some questions raised about the teams. The 4-0 Wolverines are coming off a less than resounding win against Rutgers in which they punted on all but one of their second half drives and the offense was not humming as it did the past three games. From the outside it appears there could be trouble in paradise.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
WolverineDigest

Even With Concerns About The Michigan Passing Attack, Fans Have Plenty To Feel Confident About

Following the Wolverines narrow win over Rutgers on Saturday, concerns over the Michigan passing attack began to dominate discussions within the fan base. While the concerns over Michigan's lackluster passing performances are certainly valid, there are also a handful of reasons for Michigan fans to feel confident heading into this weekends matchup in Madison.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Can Michigan's Impressive Streak Continue This Weekend In Madison?

This weekends contest in Madison between the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (4-0) and the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2) presents an intriguing matchup to say the least. Though the first four weeks of the season, the Badgers defensive front has held opponents to just 23.0 yards rushing per game en route to becoming the nations No. 1 rushing defense. On the opposing side is Michigan, a team with the No. 5 rushing attack and arguably the top running back duo in the nation with Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

AJ Henning Needs To Play More

Sophomore wide receiver AJ Henning is a dynamic player. He has made several big plays this year but for some reason, he's been watching from the sidelines far more than he's been on the field. Through four games, Henning has played just 40 snaps. For comparison's sake, jumbo tight end...
FOOTBALL
WolverineDigest

Michigan Picks Up A Big Commitment

After spending the weekend in Ann Arbor for the Washington game, Merrillville (Ind.) High defensive tackle Kenneth Grant took some time to figure things out and is now committed to the Wolverines. Grant had offers in hand from at least 14 other schools including from Ohio State and Wisconsin. Arizona...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Rutgers#American Football#The Scarlet Knights#The Big House
WolverineDigest

History Suggests That Michigan Must Make Big Change For Chance At Big Ten Championship

As the Wolverines dominated inferior opponents with the nations No. 1 rushing attack during the first three weeks, a pattern began to emerge that left some within the fan base feeling uneasy. While running backs Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins racked up the yards and carries week after week, junior quarterback Cade McNamara's role was essentially reduced to little more than taking the snaps and handing the ball off.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Kickoff Time Announced For Michigan/Nebraska Game

We're going to find out a lot about Michigan football this weekend as they take on Wisconsin in Madison. The Badgers are reeling a big and Michigan has no identity on offense. Depending on how this weekend's game plays out could have a big impact on Michigan's week 6 game in Lincoln, and we now know when that game will kick off.
LINCOLN, NE
WolverineDigest

Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Squeaks Past Rutgers In Big Ten Opener

Michigan was a 20.5-point favorite coming into the game against Rutgers, which is a pretty big number against a conference opponent, and we all saw why that usually doesn't happen. The Wolverines looked impressive early, but hit walls on offense and got exploited on defense allowing Rutgers to climb back into the game. At the end of the day, Michigan won 20-13 , but there's a lot to digest.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WolverineDigest

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said After Beating Rutgers

After Michigan barely hung on to beat Rutgers 20-13, Jim Harbaugh fielded questions from the media. A couple of his answers seemed a little disingenuous, but he did acknowledge some things that definitely need to be addressed ahead of U-M's week five matchup against Wisconsin. "We had two timeouts in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WolverineDigest

How To Watch: Michigan vs. Rutgers

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free — regional restrictions may apply.) Despite Rutgers being 3-0 after wins over Temple, Syracuse and Delaware, Michigan is viewed as a 20.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights. It's a pretty big number, but U-M has been very impressive this season. The Stats. This year,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Rutgers

Through three weeks, Michigan has been dominant on the ground and somewhat untested as a passing team. Last week against NIU, Michigan didn't throw it much, but Cade McNamara hit a couple of big plays including a monstrous 87-yarder to Cornelius Johnson. I don't expect the approach to change this week as U-M faces a less talented and porous rush defense in Rutgers. The Wolverines are favored by a whopping 20.5 points, which is a lot against a Big Ten opponent, but that honestly doesn't feel like enough. If Michigan could run, run and run some more for three weeks straight, it should be able to against Rutgers as well.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. Rutgers

Michigan is a 20.5-point favorite over visiting Rutgers tomorrow, which is a really big number against a conference opponent. Still, it feels like Michigan could cover that kind of spread against a team that struggles to stop the run and hasn't really been tested. Rutgers is an impressive 3-0, but the wins have come over Temple, Syracuse and Delaware — not exactly a murderers' row. Michigan should win easily, but what will the score be? We try our hands at figuring that out ourselves...
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Lead By Dominant Rushing Attack, The Michigan Offense Is Putting A Lot Of Points On The Board

Michigan fans have certainly enjoyed the offensive explosion they've seen from the Wolverines over the last three weeks of the 2021 college football season. Heading into its week four matchup against 3-0 Rutgers, No. 19 Michigan has produced the nations top rushing attack with a total of 350.3 yards per game and 15 touchdowns. Though Michigan ranks No. 16 in total yards per game, the Wolverines are averaging 47.0 points per game - good for No. 4 in the nation.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

No. 19 Begins Big Ten Play With Gritty Win Over Rutgers

Michigan began Big Ten conference play on Saturday by grinding out a win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights by a score of 20-13. Not surprisingly, the Wolverines spent the majority of the afternoon pounding the football with running backs Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins. However, the nations No. 1 rushing attack wasn't nearly as dominant - finishing the afternoon with just 114 yards rushing after averaging 350.3 per game on the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WolverineDigest

Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Rutgers

The No. 19 Michigan Wolverines (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) take on a fellow Big Ten foe when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) today at Michigan Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need. The Stories. For This Michigan Team, Its 'More Than Just...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy