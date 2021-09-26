CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New Orleans Saints ride defense to 28-13 victory over New England Patriots | Week 3

By New Orleans Saints
neworleanssaints.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dominating defense allowed the New Orleans Saints to grab a 28-13 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The win, in the team's third consecutive game away from New Orleans, improved the Saints to 2-1 while New England dropped to 1-2. The Saints will get to play their first game in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 3 against the New York Giants (0-3).

www.neworleanssaints.com

Comments / 0

Related
crescentcitysports.com

Saints eliminate mistakes, handle Patriots, 28-13

This was not your father’s New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots matchup. Yes, Sean Payton and Bill Belichick were on the sidelines coaching their franchises, the two longest tenured coaches in the NFL. No, Drew Brees and Tom Brady were not on the field running the show. Instead, it...
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Rookie defensive end Payton Turner pays early dividend for New Orleans Saints

The wait for ﻿Payton Turner﻿ was worth it. The New Orleans Saints' first-round draft pick missed a chunk of training camp, both preseason games and the regular-season opener against Green Bay before finally making his NFL debut. And while the result wasn't what the Saints would have wanted in a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Oregonian

New England Patriots vs New Orleans Saints free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (9/26/21)

Two teams going through plenty of changes to begin the year will have to find some answers to outstanding questions in order to get a win. The New England Patriots (1-1) and New Orleans Saints (1-1) square up in this blockbuster Week 3 NFL showdown. This matchup kicks off on Sunday, September 26 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium with a live national TV broadcast on FOX.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Demario Davis on Saints defense, origin of 'Juice Boys' 9/27/21

New Orleans Saints linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿ interview the day after the Saints' win at the New England Patriots in week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. Demario talks about the Saints defense, the origins of the "Juice Boys', and being excited to be home after over 4 weeks on the road.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Island Packet Online

Grading the Carolina Panthers in their Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints

Carolina earned a dominant win over NFC South rival New Orleans on Sunday afternoon in Bank of America Stadium. Here’s an at-first-glance look at how the Panthers (2-0) graded out in Sunday’s win over the Saints (1-1). Passing offense. If Sam Darnold was good enough against the Jets — showing...
NFL
985thesportshub.com

PHOTOS: Patriots lose to Saints, 28-13

The Patriots looked outmatched and outcoached during most of Sunday’s 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Although they were able to get within a score late in the game, it felt out of grasp for the majority of the 60 minutes. Yet there were flashes from the Patriots, including...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#The New England Patriots#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The New York Giants#Pats
chatsports.com

Saints Edge Patriots 28-13 with a Defensive Masterclass

The ecstasy of victory lasted all but one week for the Saints after a 38-3 demolition of the Green Bay Packers. The following week, the Saints were humbled in a 26-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers. At 1-1, New Orleans was eager to try and take the bad taste from Charlotte out of its mouth as it traveled to Foxboro to play the 1-1 New England Patriots.
NFL
wbrz.com

Final: Saints win 28-13 at New England, improve to 2-1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Only one brand of football comes to mind when Jameis Winston thinks about the best New Orleans Saints teams of the past. “Saints football has always been efficiency and physicality up front,” he said. “That’s all I know. They win up front and they play tough. That’s what we did here.”
NFL
PatriotMaven

Faltering in Foxboro: Patriots Fall to Saints 28-13

In one of his most popular hit songs, “Only the Good Die Young,” Billy Joel once said: “I’d rather laugh with the sinners, than cry with the saints…the sinners are much more fun.”. On Sunday, it was actually THE Saints that were much more fun…and clearly more efficient. Occasionally inconsistent...
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

At long last, New Orleans Saints returned to familiar surroundings

The first month of the 2021 regular season for the New Orleans Saints has crammed in enough tumult to fill a couple of calendar seasons. There's no debating that. When the team returned to New Orleans – and players, coaches and staff returned to their respective homes – after Sunday's 28-13 victory over New England at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., it ended a 28-day absence that began on August 28.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sun-Journal

Saints shut down Patriots, 28-13

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Only one brand of football comes to mind when Jameis Winston thinks about the best New Orleans Saints teams of the past. “Saints football has always been efficiency and physicality up front,” he said. “That’s all I know. They win up front and they play tough. That’s what we did here.”
NFL
Union Leader

Saints march past Patriots, 28-13

FOXBORO, Mass. — The last time the Patriots played at home, they vowed to fix the mistakes that cost them a one-point decision in their season opener against Miami. The penalties. The turnovers. The fundamental slip-ups in all three phases. All of the football that felt un-Patriot. Two weeks and...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy