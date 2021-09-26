New Orleans Saints ride defense to 28-13 victory over New England Patriots | Week 3
A dominating defense allowed the New Orleans Saints to grab a 28-13 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The win, in the team's third consecutive game away from New Orleans, improved the Saints to 2-1 while New England dropped to 1-2. The Saints will get to play their first game in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 3 against the New York Giants (0-3).www.neworleanssaints.com
