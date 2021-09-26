CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Takeaways from Detroit Lions 19-17 Loss to Baltimore Ravens

By John Maakaron
 5 days ago
Patience is a surely a virtue.

66-yards.

If you are a supporter of the Detroit Lions, then you have watched this game quite possibly three to four dozen times.

A team comes to Ford Field off of a big win only to perform at a substandard level.

For the Baltimore Ravens, they were only required to play a mediocre game to leave Ford Field with the victory.

The unfortunate part of having a young roster is patiently waiting for the talent to shine on a weekly basis.

Head coach Dan Campbell has expressed often in the first few weeks of the season that his 2021 roster only has a razor thin margin of error.

But each contest presents it's own little snap shot of where a team is. For Detroit's organization, the Week 3 loss in 2021 will surely never be forgotten.

Nobody will forget where they were when kicker Justin Tucker made NFL history.

A 36-yard gain with only seven seconds remaining gave the Ravens and Lamar Jackson one last opportunity.

And then it happened.

Longest in NFL history.

Here are the five takeaways from the Lions first victory of the 2021 season.

Team never quits

At least this edition of the Lions has competed until the final whistle blows.

No matter the circumstance, the team made plays, including making it a contest against the Ravens.

Despite being heavily criticized, quarterback Jared Goff seems to play his best for Detroit when the moment calls for it most.

After being shutout in the first half, Goff remained poised and led the offense on three quality drives in the second half.

More importantly, the offense avoided the crushing turnover that plagued them the first couple of weeks.

The defense, which has been heavily criticized came up with the critical plays, including from Charles Harris on the Ravens final drive.

Ford Field finally had the feel of a home stadium, as the home crowd roared on fourth down and 19 late in the game.

