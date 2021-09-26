Week 5 AP Poll: Oklahoma State, Baylor Join Oklahoma in Top 25

The Big 12 Conference has three teams ranked in the Top 25 again this week, but it’s two different teams joining the Oklahoma Sooners this week. The Oklahoma State Cowboys enter the Top 25 at No. 19 after beating Kansas State on Saturday at home to improve to 4-0 on the season. And the other new Big 12 team in the Top 25 is the Baylor Bears, who handled the Iowa State Cyclones 31-29 in Waco on Saturday, and also improved to 4-0. Baylor came in at No. 21 this week.