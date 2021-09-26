CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Week 5 AP Poll: Oklahoma State, Baylor Join Oklahoma in Top 25

By Pete Mundo
heartlandcollegesports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big 12 Conference has three teams ranked in the Top 25 again this week, but it’s two different teams joining the Oklahoma Sooners this week. The Oklahoma State Cowboys enter the Top 25 at No. 19 after beating Kansas State on Saturday at home to improve to 4-0 on the season. And the other new Big 12 team in the Top 25 is the Baylor Bears, who handled the Iowa State Cyclones 31-29 in Waco on Saturday, and also improved to 4-0. Baylor came in at No. 21 this week.

www.heartlandcollegesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Nevada State
State
Alabama State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Bears#Ap Poll#Kansas State#Baylor Join Oklahoma#The Oklahoma Sooners#The Iowa State Cyclones#Cincinnati3#Notre#Florida3#Texas A M#Coastal#Iowa State

Comments / 0

Community Policy