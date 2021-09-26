4 men arrested after probe of 2 Long Beach killings
Four men have been arrested in connection with a pair of killings in June that detectives believe to be gang-related, the Long Beach Police Department announced this weekend. Police say the June 24 killing of 22-year-old Rafael Araiza and the June 25 slaying of 31-year-old Reginald English led to a coordinated police operation that after a three-month investigation resulted in the arrest of four men on suspicion of murder.www.presstelegram.com
