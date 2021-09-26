Jaguars' Jamal Agnew scores TD on 109-yard kick-six after missed FG attempt
Jacksonville Jaguars returner Jamal Agnew has one of the longest possible plays in NFL history after returning Matt Prater's missed 68-yard field goal attempt for a 109-yard touchdown.
Prater's kick was short, and Agnew caught it with his feet just in front of the end line. The score gave the Jaguars a 13-7 lead over the Arizona Cardinals.
Agnew's return is the third 109-yard touchdown in NFL history. Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff in 2013 and Antonio Cromartie returned a missed field-goal attempt in 2007.
Agnew also had a 102-yard kick return in Week 2, and he's the ninth player in NFL history with multiple 100-yard returns in the same season.
Prater holds the NFL record with a 64-yard field goal set in 2013 when he was with the Denver Broncos.
