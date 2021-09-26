Nas Receives Key to Queens and His Own Day

Preeminent Queens, New York City native, Nas has been given the key to his borough and his own official day on Sept. 23. The honor was bestowed upon him this weekend, with Nas taking to Instagram to share the news, thanking Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. “Queens Stand up!” Nas wrote. The rapper had just performed at the Concert to Feed NYC for the food rescue organization, City Harvest. The event went down at Forest Hill Stadium.