CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

GOP Sen. Toomey Admits Congress Must Raise Debt Ceiling Despite Democrats' Spending

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"At some point, we would," the Pennsylvania Republican said of the need to raise the borrowing limit.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 17

John F. Burke Jr
4d ago

Raising the debt limit now is because of what the Republicans have done with spending in the past 4 years and what they have put in Trumps pocket for the last 4 years.

Reply
6
Marjorie Kern
4d ago

It has nothing to do with Democratic spending. We’re paying the bills that the orange maggot created. Remember he’s had several bankruptcies

Reply
5
Eileen M Paramore
4d ago

Didn't hear the GOP saying anything with all.the wasteful spending trump and his family did during his 4 years, and so much of it was for themselves..His golfing, personal business trips, raising prices for security details 2 stay in his own places, dining in fancy restautants..all on the tax payers dime, not 2 mention all the tax payers money he used 2 destroy anything beautiful we have left that God gave us..we're an almost dead shell of what God had given us

Reply
3
Related
Fox News

Toomey clashes with CBS host for saying GOP could 'relieve' debt ceiling crisis: Dems control the government!

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., had a contentious exchange with CBS host Tony Dokoupil over the ongoing debate on Capitol Hill over raising the debt ceiling. Dokoupil began the hostile interview Thursday by citing the "anxiety" over the debt ceiling and claimed it was "increased with bipartisan votes," asking him why Republican lawmakers are "playing this game of brinkmanship now" based on "past spending."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
CBS News

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm discusses Congress and the fate of Biden's agenda - "The Takeout"

While two factions of President Biden's own party are warring over his domestic legislative priorities, contained in two separate bills, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said she believes Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, two moderate Democrats, will ultimately vote for the massive bill championed by progressives and aimed at bolstering the nation's "social infrastructure."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

Deeply divided Democrats stumble on giant US infrastructure package

Democratic US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi withdrew a promised vote on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late Thursday after failing to win enough support from her own lawmakers, in a stark illustration of the deep internal divisions threatening President Joe Biden's agenda. The California congresswoman had promised to put up the legislation in the lower chamber after it advanced from the Senate with cross-party support, with moderates keen to notch an easy victory for Biden on what would be one of the largest spending packages in history. But progressives insisted they would sink the proposals after getting no clear sign from the centrist faction that they would commit to an even broader $3.5 trillion social spending package Biden is touting as the cornerstone of his plan to transform the US economy. The threat left Pelosi with a dilemma: bring the infrastructure bill to the floor, where it has very little Republican support and would likely be sunk by Democratic liberals, or risk the ire of moderates by announcing a delay.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid

WASHINGTON — Congress made a last-minute dash to avert a government shutdown on Thursday, with the U.S. Senate and House approving a short-term spending bill just hours ahead of a midnight deadline. Every Democratic and independent senator and 15 Republicans supported the bill in the 65-35 vote. The GOP senators in the “aye” tally included […] The post Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republican#Republican Senate#Gop#Republicans#Cnn#State Of The Union
AFP

US Senate to vote Thursday in bid to avert government shutdown

The US Senate announced it would vote on a stopgap funding bill Thursday to prevent a government shutdown with just hours to spare, as lawmakers stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda. The coming days are expected to be the most critical yet of Biden's presidency, as he negotiates the tricky passage of two giant spending bills and a fix to lift the debt ceiling without the support of Republicans. But the most urgent priority is funding for federal agencies, and Senate Democrats say they will pass temporary legislation early Thursday, hours before the money runs out, to keep the lights on until December 3. The bill, which includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion in disaster aid, is expected to have broad cross-party support and should advance from the House of Representatives to Biden's desk soon after the Senate gives its green light.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CNN

The latest on infrastructure negotiations in Congress

Biden's climate goals hang in the balance as lawmakers continue to negotiate. With just one month to go until a pivotal UN climate change conference in Glasgow, President Biden's climate agenda is on the line. The fate of Biden's ambitious climate promises is wrapped up in a large budget bill...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Democrats remain deeply divided but also closer than ever to a deal

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi delayed a House vote Thursday night on the bipartisan infrastructure bill as the Biden White House failed to cut a deal with moderates, exposing the party’s deep ideological differences and concluding Biden’s rough September. But the big news from yesterday — with Pelosi promising a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Democrats delay vote on infrastructure plan, bowing to progressives

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives delayed a planned vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that had been set for Thursday, bowing to party progressives who had demanded action on a larger social policy bill first. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
585K+
Followers
62K+
Post
628M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy