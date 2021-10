OBJ is officially back and so too is the defense, led by an impressive performance from Myles Garrett. We break down the week three win at FirstEnergy Stadium. The train is rolling — don’t get in its way. The Cleveland Browns improved to 2-1 on the season with a mostly dominant 26-6 performance against the Chicago Bears. Browns fans were relieved to see Odell Beckham Jr. have a big game after seeing his first action in 11 months. The defense also proved to be stout, led by a career day from Myles Garrett, against former Ohio State Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields. Before the Cleveland football team heads to Minnesota for an Oct. 3 matchup with the Vikings, here are a few takeaways from Sunday’s win over the Bears.

