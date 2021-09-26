CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android headunit bluetooth connection problem

 5 days ago

Hello. I bought from AliExpress android headunit for audi a6. In main manu it have "phone" and there I am able to connect phone for calls and music play. I wanted to connect obd2 bluetooth adapter to this android unit but cannot enable bluetooth at all. It has system settings, under that there is android settings. And those are classic tablet settings for Android. There is Bluetooth option, but when I try to enable it, it refuses. Like factory disabled that.

