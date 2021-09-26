Nostalgia, Intrigue, and a Glass of Wine: See Wine Country in Style on Napa Valley Wine Train’s Murder Mystery Tour
Dressed to the nines in a train car that’s equally well-appointed, sipping champagne and dining with fine silverware over a three course meal as vineyards roll by — it’s the stuff of nostalgic romance. Riding the rails in the Napa Valley Wine Train’s historic Pullman cars, with their walnut, mahogany and red stained-glass interior dating from the turn of the century, it’s not hard to imagine what it was like to take a train journey during glamorous 1920s and ’30s — as Agatha Christie immortalized in Murder on the Orient Express.marinmagazine.com
Comments / 0