Pennington Gap, VA

William “Wes” Rasnic

Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENNINGTON GAP, VA- William “Wes” Rasnic, 54, of Pennington Gap, VA passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021. Wes was a retired coal miner of 31 years working side by side with other miners that gained his trust and respect due to their hard work of “getting the job done”. Coal miners are a unique type of man and Wes demonstrated that on every shift. He truly enjoyed the “tall tales” exchanged on the daily mantrip in and out of the mines but knew it had been a good ride and time to get off. As he walked to his truck that last day, both mine foremans expressed their deep appreciation and thanked him for his hard work. We will miss you. He gave them a thumbs up and continued walking. The day he drove away from Deep Mines #44 he left behind a job he loved and many friends, but they were never far from his thoughts.

www.timesnews.net

