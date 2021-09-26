Instant observations: Detroit Lions lose on NFL-record field goal that bounces over crossbar

When it comes to football, what could be more dramatic than a field goal in the final seconds to win the game? The answer to that might be a game-ending field goal that wins the game and sets a new league record in the process. An that’s precisely what happened in today’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions. As the game came to a close, Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker pulled off a 66-yard field goal — and the Ravens won 19-17.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO