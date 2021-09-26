CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant observations: Detroit Lions lose on NFL-record field goal that bounces over crossbar

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT -- A loss that feels like it could only happen to the Detroit Lions. They stormed all the way back from a 13-0 deficit on second-half touchdowns from D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, then a field goal from Ryan Santoso that gave them a 17-16 lead with 68 seconds to go. Hang on for just 68 more seconds, and Dan Campbell would have his first win in improbable fashion, and against a title contender at that.

