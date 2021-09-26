CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleGRAY - Bobbie L. Moody, age 84 of Gray, Tennessee, went home to her heavenly father on Friday, September 24, 2021 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Paul and Edna Trivett Bacon, born to them on March 8, 1937 in Holston Valley, Tennessee. She attended the Harmony Baptist Church. Bobbie loved nature, and would spend much of her time watching animals in her yard, some of which she would name. Her love of music, especially hymns was very special to her, but not as special as the love she had for her children and grandchildren. Bobbie united in marriage to G.C. Moody and to this union 3 children were born.

