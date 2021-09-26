Giants suffer heartbreaking loss to Falcons on Eli Manning’s special day
Halftime in the NFL lasts 12 minutes. The Giants needed it to last longer. Much longer. The feel-good vibes generated on a picture-perfect Sunday afternoon during the ceremony honoring Eli Manning? They were but a momentary respite from the cold, hard facts of the reality the Giants are living. They are in a bad, bad way, and the atmosphere at MetLife Stadium is rapidly deteriorating. As is the Giants’ season.nypost.com
Comments / 0