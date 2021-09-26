CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants suffer heartbreaking loss to Falcons on Eli Manning’s special day

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalftime in the NFL lasts 12 minutes. The Giants needed it to last longer. Much longer. The feel-good vibes generated on a picture-perfect Sunday afternoon during the ceremony honoring Eli Manning? They were but a momentary respite from the cold, hard facts of the reality the Giants are living. They are in a bad, bad way, and the atmosphere at MetLife Stadium is rapidly deteriorating. As is the Giants’ season.

