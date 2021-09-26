Giants suffer heartbreaking loss to Falcons on Eli Manning’s special day

Eli Manning retired with more parades down the Canyon of Heroes than he had playoff wins at the Meadowlands. It’s one of the real oddities of Manning’s 16-year career with the Giants that he won just one playoff game at home. And it’s even more unusual that victory — 24-2 over the Falcons in an NFC wild-card game on Jan. 8, 2012 — might be his most forgotten big game because of the brilliance he displayed on the road in later playoff rounds and in both of his Super Bowl wins.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO