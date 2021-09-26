Game 156: Rays 3 Miami Marlins 2— Postgame News and Notes
Shane Baz was again impressive in his second MLB start, throwing 5.2 shutout innings. Wander Franco had a pair of extra-base hits and two runs scored. Tampa Bay tied a franchise record with the team’s 97th win on Sunday, completing a sweep of the Marlins with a 3–2 victory on Sunday. The Rays have a magic number of two over the Astros to guarantee home field for the AL postseason. Tampa Bay also is 38 above .500 for the first time ever.raysradio.mlblogs.com
