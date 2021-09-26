CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Game 156: Rays 3 Miami Marlins 2— Postgame News and Notes

Dodger Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShane Baz was again impressive in his second MLB start, throwing 5.2 shutout innings. Wander Franco had a pair of extra-base hits and two runs scored. Tampa Bay tied a franchise record with the team’s 97th win on Sunday, completing a sweep of the Marlins with a 3–2 victory on Sunday. The Rays have a magic number of two over the Astros to guarantee home field for the AL postseason. Tampa Bay also is 38 above .500 for the first time ever.

raysradio.mlblogs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Rays vs. Marlins: Shane Baz on the mound

Though the Rays clinched the American League East title on Saturday night, they made a point after the champagne celebration of saying they still have things to play for. That starts today, as rookie right-hander Shane Baz takes the mound for his second big-league start. Baz made a dazzling debut on Monday, and if he looks good again today against the Marlins he could pitch his way into the Rays’ postseason plans, potentially as a starter.
MLB
Dodger Insider

Josh Lowe, Shane Baz Headline Rays Minor League Awards

With the 2021 minor league season nearly complete, the Rays have announced their top award winners, with Josh Lowe named Player of the Year and Shane Baz pitcher of the Year. Lowe, who made his MLB debut earlier this month, has spent his minor league time with Triple-A Durham and has had a record-setting campaign. Lowe was the first player in Durham since Justin Ruggiano (2007) with at least 20 homers and 20 stolen bases. For the year, Lowe is hitting .291 with 21 HR, 75 RBI, 26 steals and a .918 OPS. Lowe is top five in the organization in extra-base hits, total bases, doubles, RBI, runs, walks and stolen bases.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddy Alvarez
Person
Nick Anderson
Person
Shane Baz
Person
Joe Panik
Person
Lewis Brinson
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Manuel Margot
Person
Nelson Cruz
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Astros#Postgame News#Tampa Bay
yanksgoyard.com

Yankees: 3 non-shortstops NYY should pay big money for this offseason

The New York Yankees officially moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop starting Monday afternoon, and not a moment too soon. Unfortunately, based on the current construction of their infield, they also had to move two other players off their positions to accommodate the switch; the struggling Gio Urshela is now at short, and the powerless DJ LeMahieu is now at third. Less than ideal.
MLB
papercitymag.com

Wildly Celebrating Randy Arozarena Gets a Rude Astros Awakening — Jose Altuve and Co. Remind Tampa Bay of Who They Are

Chas McCormick has had some big moments for the Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Randy Arozarena drills a Phil Maton slider high over the right field wall and breaks into histrionics worthy of a seriously important October blast. Arozarena pounds his chest and makes more hand gestures than a drum major on a power trip. There are WWE stars who are less demonstrative. Then again, who can blame the Tampa Bay Rays’ 26-year-old “rookie?”
MLB
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez laughs at Joe West strike call

Joe West has been a major league umpire for so long that he was literally a part of the umpiring crew during the first Naked Gun movie. This likely explains his umpiring skills as he is frequently considered to be on par with Frank Dreben behind the plate. On Sunday, one of his strike calls were enough to make Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez literally laugh and shake his head in amazement.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals take five bases-loaded walks in two games vs Miami Marlins...

Whether it’s more about Washington Nationals’ hitters’ patience, or the Miami Marlins’ pitchers’ issues with command is a fair question, but either way, Nationals’ hitters did manage to take five bases-loaded walks between the second and third games of their matchup in Nationals Park. On Tuesday night in the nation’s...
MLB
chatsports.com

The Braves' Adam Duvall was called out on a home run after umpire's weird blunder

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall has quietly been having one of the best offensive seasons in baseball. He leads the National League with 109 RBI. He’s second with 37 home runs. And he’s one of the main reasons that the Braves have been able to stay in first place despite a season-ending injury to Ronald Acuña Jr.
MLB
chatsports.com

Marlins vs. Rays Series Preview

The Miami Marlins last road trip of the 2021 season is upon us. A 3-game Citrus Series begins tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays, holder of the best record in the American League. They have officially clinched a spot in the postseason. After the weekend series, the Marlins will take on the Mets at Citi Field then return for three final games against the Phillies at LoanDepot Park.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy