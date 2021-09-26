Fall means more deer on the road: 4 ways time of day, month and year raise your risk of crashes

The farmers are in the fields and the deer are being pushed out, creating more hazards for drivers on our rural roadways. The Greene and Guthrie County Sheriff’s Offices are reporting they each have responded to a car/deer accident in the past few days and luckily, no injuries were reported in either. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident on U.S. Highway 30 near J Avenue, west of Jefferson, at approximately 6:43 a.m. Monday. Forty-eight-year-old Krystal Lloyd of Glidden struck a deer with a 2011 Toyota Prius, causing an estimated $8,000 in damage. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Wagon Road, south of Panora, at approximately 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Thirty-seven-year-old Casey Duane Herron of Stuart was southbound when he struck a deer with the front passenger corner of the 2017 Chevrolet Impala he was driving. There was an estimated $3,000 in damage to the vehicle.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO