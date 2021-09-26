CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall means more deer on the road: 4 ways time of day, month and year raise your risk of crashes

NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – Deer cause over 1 million motor vehicle accidents in the U.S. each year, resulting in more than US$1 billion in property damage, about 200 human deaths, and 29,000 serious injuries. In Autumn the risk of hitting deer on rural roads and highways is rising, especially around dusk and...

www.news10.com

Midland Daily News

Watch for deer: Crashes increase during autumn months

MECOSTA COUNTY --- Fall is upon us, bringing with it the return of football, the changing colors of leaves, and an increase in deer vs. car crashes. Almost 50,000 deer vs. vehicle crashes are reported every year in the state of Michigan, according to the Michigan State Police, with more than 20,000 occurring in September through November. About 80% of the happen on two-lane roads between dusk and dawn.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WGME

This is the most active time of year for deer ticks in Maine

(BDN) -- The first day of autumn may spell the official end of summer, but it’s not the end of tick season. In fact, things are starting to ramp up as the summer’s deer tick nymphs are turning into this fall’s adults. Numbers of the Lyme disease-carrying deer ticks will continue to rise, peaking in October.
MAINE STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Be Alert: Fall is Deer-in-the-Road Season

Now that Fall has officially arrived, it is time to be more aware of the risk of encountering a deer in the road, especially in rural areas. The risk of hitting a deer increases around dawn and dusk and when there is a full moon. Not an Insignificant Problem. According...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
lakenewsonline.com

Deer more active this time of year Patrol warns

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers that deer are more active and create hazards for Missouri motorists this time of year. Deer behavior changes due to mating season, which may cause an increase in sightings and roadway crossings. Hunting and crop harvesting may result in these animals being in places they aren’t usually seen. Drivers are urged to remain alert. If you strike a deer, move your vehicle to a safe location and call 9-1-1 or *55 on a cell phone and report it.
MISSOURI STATE
Bangor Daily News

Did you get your any-deer permit this year? Me, too

Each year around this time, my hunting buddies and I light up our group text chain with optimistic thoughts about the upcoming deer season. Specifically, come September, we all keep our eyes peeled for the annual release of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s any-deer permit drawing, whereby we find out if any of us will have the opportunity to hunt for anything other than a buck come November.
MAINE STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds motorists that deer are more active at this time of year and to use extra caution on roadways

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers that deer are more active and create hazards for Missouri motorists this time of year. Deer behavior changes due to mating season, which may cause an increase in sightings and roadway crossings. Hunting and crop harvesting may result in these animals being in places they aren’t usually seen. Drivers are urged to remain alert. If you strike a deer, move your vehicle to a safe location and call 911 or *55 on a cell phone and report it.
MISSOURI STATE
Herald Times

First day of fall: Here's the exact time for the autumn equinox and what that means

Get ready to fall into "Spooky Szn." On Wednesday, the northern hemisphere will celebrate the autumn equinox, or the official beginning of fall. Each year, the equinox occurs "at the exact same moment worldwide," according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, giving us about 12 hours of daytime and 12 hours of nighttime, depending on where you live. But they get pretty close to equal — the "total lengths may differ by only a few minutes," according to the Almanac.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Breeding Season For Deer Means Greater Risk Of Car Collisions

Breeding Season For Deer Means Greater Risk Of Car Collisions. White-tailed deer begin their breeding season, also called the rut, during October. During this time, deer (especially bucks) will be moving across roadways more frequently as they search for mates. Staying aware and keeping the following information in mind can...
1380kcim.com

Harvest Means More Deer On Rural Roadways, And More Accidents

The farmers are in the fields and the deer are being pushed out, creating more hazards for drivers on our rural roadways. The Greene and Guthrie County Sheriff’s Offices are reporting they each have responded to a car/deer accident in the past few days and luckily, no injuries were reported in either. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident on U.S. Highway 30 near J Avenue, west of Jefferson, at approximately 6:43 a.m. Monday. Forty-eight-year-old Krystal Lloyd of Glidden struck a deer with a 2011 Toyota Prius, causing an estimated $8,000 in damage. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Wagon Road, south of Panora, at approximately 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Thirty-seven-year-old Casey Duane Herron of Stuart was southbound when he struck a deer with the front passenger corner of the 2017 Chevrolet Impala he was driving. There was an estimated $3,000 in damage to the vehicle.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
101.9 KELO-FM

Fall means it’s time to intensify the war against zebra mussels

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s that time of the year when lakefront property owners have to start preparing for winter by removing docks and lifts. Now with zebra mussels showing up across the state in lakes and rivers, South Dakota Game Fish and parks want to remind everyone what to do if they have zebra mussels on their docks or lifts.
WATERTOWN, SD
PUBLIC SAFETY

